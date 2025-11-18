Outkick’s Clay Travis Cheers Internet for Turning Bill Ackman’s ‘Bad Pickup Line’ Into a Winner

Outkick’s Clay Travis cheered that the internet may have done young people a favor by turning billionaire hedge-funder Bill Ackman’s “ridiculous” pick-up line into a meme, musing that the inside joke about just how bad it is could now make it a “winner.”

The longtime Trump ally, a key figure in the elite MAGA donor class, took to X on Saturday lamenting that “the online culture has destroyed the ability to spontaneously meet strangers.”

As a remedy, he shared his “two cents” and a line he once used in his youth, writing: “I would ask: ‘May I meet you?’ before engaging further in a conversation.”

I hear from many young men that they find it difficult to meet young women in a public setting. In other words, the online culture has destroyed the ability to spontaneously meet strangers. As such, I thought I would share a few words that I used in my youth to meet someone that… — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) November 15, 2025

Ackman insisted the line worked for him, but almost immediately, it was mocked and became an online meme with people joking that they’d used it and been rejected or spamming Tinder matches with the phrase.

On Fox News Monday night, host Will Cain raised the saga with Travis, his guest, showing him a tweet by one X user, @Greg greg16676935420, who tried the line on Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney.

You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take https://t.co/hIO2u3Yykz pic.twitter.com/nvOD1FK0A1 — greg (@greg16676935420) November 16, 2025

Travis then mused that making the pick-up line an online in-joke might be the secret to its success.

“Look, I think Bill Ackman is getting at – you have two young sons, I have three boys, a lot of kids don’t meet face to face and have conversations with the opposite sex because so much of their lives are on their phone. They’re just sliding into DMs all the time. They’re sending messages,” he said.

He continued: “The actual face-to-face interaction is rare. A lot of young women are complaining about this, too. I think Bill Ackman’s opening line there is so incredibly awkward that it’s going to become very popular and end up working in young men’s favor. Because when they say it, they’re almost acknowledging that it’s a bad pick up line.”

Travis then joked about an old cringey pick-up line he used to use, asking women if they were from Tennessee only to shoot when they said they were not: “You’re the only 10 I see.”

“Now, it’s a ridiculous line, but ultimately you’ve got to break the ice somehow. ‘May I meet you?’ is super awkward but Bill Ackman may have done a favor for a lot of men,” he added. “Now they will play on this and slide into Sydney Sweeney’s DMs.”

“Good luck to Greg,” he laughed. “Hopefully she says yes.”

Watch above via Fox News.