Pete Hegseth Tells Former Fox & Friends Colleagues Military Strikes Against Mexican Cartels Are ‘On The Table’

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told his former Fox & Friends colleagues that military strikes against Mexican cartels are “on the table.”

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade asked Hegseth whether the military would be willing to strike against cartel organization inside Mexico who are targeting Americans at the southern border. The newly confirmed defense secretary responded by stating that “all options” are “on the table.”

Hegseth also noted that the military is shifting its priorities “toward an understanding of homeland defense” at the southern border while adding that President Donald Trump will make the final decision regarding any strikes inside Mexico’s borders.

KILMEADE: If we find that they continue to fire at Border Control and they continue to put fentanyl into our country, as a secretary of defense, are you permitted now to go after them in Mexico or where they are? HEGSETH: Brian, I don’t want to get ahead of the president and I won’t. That’s ultimately going to be his decision. But let me be clear. All options will be on the table if we’re dealing with what are designated to be foreign terrorist organizations who are specifically targeting Americans on our border. And we’re finally securing our border. We’ve been securing other people’s border for a very long time. The military is orienting, shifting toward an understanding of homeland defense on our sovereign territorial border. That is something we will do and do robustly. So we’re already doing it. Should there be other options necessary to prevent the cartels from continuing to pour people gangs and drugs and violence into our country — we will take that on. So the president will make that call. I’ll work with him in that decision making process. Ultimately, we will hold nothing back to secure the American people.

