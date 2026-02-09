Piers Morgan Defends Bad Bunny’s ‘Unifying’ Halftime Show After Trump Attack: ‘Best in Super Bowl History’

Piers Morgan praised Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny after President Donald Trump tore into the musician’s Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.

After President Trump criticized the show, calling it “absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!” Morgan took a different opinion.

“Couldn’t disagree more, Mr President. I absolutely loved Bad Bunny’s halftime show. Amazing (best in Super Bowl history?) theatre/choreography, great energy, superbly confident performance, and a very welcome unifying message,” he wrote. “Oh, and Spanish is 1st language for 50m+ Americans!”

Couldn’t disagree more, Mr President. I absolutely loved Bad Bunny’s halftime show. Amazing (best in Super Bowl history?) theatre/choreography, great energy, superbly confident performance, and a very welcome unifying message.

Oh, and Spanish is 1st language for 50m+ Americans! pic.twitter.com/9rVUEmisRI — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 9, 2026

Morgan’s post was the second time he criticized the president in recent days – accusing Trump of spreading “vile racist imagery” after Trump shared a social media video that at one point depicted former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as apes.

Bad Bunny’s performance polarized viewers, with critics complaining about the Spanish lyrics and foreign flags.

Reacting to the show on Truth Social, Trump wrote:

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World. This “Show” is just a “slap in the face” to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History! There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Meanwhile, informal Trump adviser Laura Loomer declared, “SOMEONE CALL IN AN ICE RAID AT THE SUPER BOWL!”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!