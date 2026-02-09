‘Hypocrite!’ Internet Slams Logan Paul Even After He Condemned Brother’s Bad Bunny Jab

Internet users called out influencer Logan Paul as a “hypocrite” even as he publicly split with his brother, Jake Paul, to defend Super Bowl LX halftime performer Bad Bunny, praising the show as a celebration of Puerto Rican talent after his brother branded the artist a “fake American.”

As the Puerto Rican superstar took over Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, joined by surprise appearances from Ricky Martin, Lady Gaga, Pedro Pascal, and Cardi B, social media lit up with praise for the performance’s unapologetic embrace of Latin identity.

But the show also drew backlash from some conservatives, including from President Donald Trump and Jake Paul.

Taking to X during the broadcast, he wrote: “Purposefully turning off the halftime show. Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences (which equals viewership for them). You are their benefit. Realize you have power.”

He then escalated, adding: “Turn off this halftime. A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that.”

The comments triggered their own immediate backlash online and prompted a rare public rebuke from his brother.

Logan Paul, who lives in Puerto Rico, moved quickly to distance himself from the sentiment, rejecting both the framing and the premise behind it.

“I love my brother but I don’t agree with this,” he replied, quoting his brother’s tweet. “Puerto Ricans are Americans & I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island.”

Some on the internet, however, piled on the response and branded Logan Paul a “hypocrite”:

Users replied with a viral clip of him just hours earlier speaking with Fox News Digital on the red carpet at the celebrity-filled Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

Asked by a reporter whether he was excited for the halftime show, Logan Paul bluntly replied: “No!” The clip was widely shared by MAGA influencers online, and even pushed by White House Communication director Steven Cheung:

The NFL’s decision to enlist Bad Bunny as the halftime headliner provoked a backlash that has split fans, with MAGA critics particularly incensed. The Puerto Rican star has previously condemned the Trump administration’s immigration policies and has said he avoided touring in the US in order to shield fans from potential encounters with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), positions that have fueled the political fury surrounding his appearance.

