Rand Paul Pumps the Brakes on Trump’s Idea To ‘Nationalize’ Elections: ‘That’s Not What the Constitution Says’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) rejected President Donald Trump’s suggestion that Republicans “nationalize” elections.

Trump has baselessly claimed that the 2020 election was rigged against him and even alleged there was massive voter fraud in the 2016 election that prevented him from winning the popular vote. On Monday, he again claimed that undocumented immigrants are voting for Democrats en masse, even though noncitizens are legally barred from casting ballots in federal elections.

“These people were brought to our country to vote, and they vote illegally,” Trump said. “And it’s amazing the Republicans aren’t tougher on it. The Republicans should say, ‘We want to take over, we should take over the voting in at least 15 places.’”

Trump added, “The Republicans oughta nationalize the voting.”

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted that Trump was simply endorsing the SAVE Act, which would require proof of citizenship when registering to vote.

On The 11th Hour on MS NOW, Stephanie Ruhle asked Paul for his reaction.

“What are your thoughts on the administration now talking about nationalizing elections?” she inquired.

Paul replied:

Yeah, that’s not what the Constitution says about elections. There is some dispute, and it has gone to the Supreme Court about whether federal elections are different than state elections. And the Supreme Court did rule that, for example, Washington state can’t set term limits on federal officials if Georgia doesn’t. It has to be uniform election law. But as far as the time, place and manner of elections, that, under the Constitution is a state activity. So I’m not for nationalizing it. I was against Nancy Pelosi’s bill, which would have nationalized it, but I would also be against any bill coming from this administration that would nationalize elections.

Last week, the FBI executed a search warrant at a Fulton County elections center in Georgia, which Trump lost in 2020. Just days before inspiring the Capitol riot, Trump demanded Georgia’s Republican secretary of state “find” him the necessary number of votes to overcome his deficit.

Watch above via MS NOW.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!