‘Clown’ PAC: Conservative Radio Star Nukes CPAC From Orbit Over Schlapp and Bannon

Conservative radio star Erick Erickson submitted that “the ‘C’ in CPAC is now best represented by the world ‘clown'” on X Wednesday.

“Two weeks ago, I mentioned the problems with CPAC. The head of CPAC, Matt Schlapp, has been accused multiple times of inappropriate sexual behavior towards other men. Undeterred from running the Conservative Political Action Conference, Schlapp has invited Steve Bannon on stage. Bannon was one of Jeffrey Epstein’s friends and attempted to rehabilitate Epstein’s image,” observed Erickson in a post on X. “Now CPAC is announcing Todd Chrisley will be at CPAC. If you don’t know who that guy is, he got sentenced to twelve years in prison for tax evasion and then got pardoned by Donald Trump. Before all that, he was a reality TV star.”

Two weeks ago, I mentioned the problems with CPAC. The head of CPAC, Matt Schlapp, has been accused multiple times of inappropriate sexual behavior towards other men. Undeterred from running the Conservative Political Action Conference, Schlapp has invited Steve Bannon on stage.… — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 25, 2026

“The ‘C’ in CPAC is now best represented by the world ‘clown’ than as any semblance of a conservative institution,” added Erickson, who, in a Substack post, accused the organization of having “pioneered the grift in the conservative movement.”

Erickson had previously laid out his case against the Conservative Political Action Conference in an article he wrote on X earlier this month under the headline, “CPAC As Epstein Island.”

“I’m just not going to be diplomatic about this one. It needs to be said. In 2024, Matt Schlapp, the head of CPAC, settled a case brought by a young man who claimed Schlapp had sexually assaulted him in Georgia during the Herschel Walker Senate race. At the time, Politico reported the conclusion of the matter, noting the accuser, Carlton Huffman, dropped the charges and apologized for bringing the charges,” wrote Erickson. “Carlton Huffman got paid $480,000.

A year later, ‘Matt Schlapp, the Chairman of the American Conservative Union, which hosts the CPAC convention, allegedly engaged in lewd conduct and allegedly sexually assaulted a man at a restaurant and bar in Virginia on Saturday night, six witnesses and the man who alleges he was assaulted….’ I think those details are extremely relevant context to CPAC, which Schlapp is in charge of, choosing to invite Steve Bannon to speak this year in Texas. I asked Google Gemini how many times Bannon came up in the Epstein files. It reported, ‘Based on the February 2026 release of the ‘Epstein Library’ by the Justice Department, a search for Steve Bannon’s name yields 1,855 results. The documents reveal a deep, ‘chummy’ relationship between 2018 and 2019, with Bannon advising the financier on reputation rehabilitation and exchanging thousands of texts.'”

“For people who think there is a cabal of deeply deviant wealthy people engaged in sordid behavior, perhaps the conspiracists should set their eyes on CPAC,” he concluded. “It’s like Comet Ping Pong, but for politics. I wonder if Jack Posobiec is going.”

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