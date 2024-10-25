‘Screw You!’ Joy Behars Loses It Over Trump’s ‘Bone Spurs’ And Reported Attacks On World War II Veterans — Like Her Father

The View co-host Joy Behar looked directly into the camera on Friday’s show and exclaimed “Screw you!” to former President Donald Trump over allegations that he praised Adolf Hitler and called fallen U.S. service members “losers” and “suckers” at military cemeteries in Europe.

“I’ve been around a long time, you all know how old I am – I’ve never heard a presidential candidate speak highly of Hitler, ever. This is a disgrace,” a clearly agitated Behar began. “Like I said yesterday, my father was in World War II. My uncles fought in Germany. My uncle has a Purple Heart. This guy has bone spurs and goes on television and demonizes people like my family. Screw you!”

Behar then tossed to a commercial break.

In 2023, Kelly had confirmed that he was the source who told The Atlantic that Trump disparaged veterans while they were visiting Europe. This week, The New York Times published an interview with ex-Marine Gen. John Kelly, Trump’s longest-serving chief of staff and former secretary of Homeland Security.

He said that, in his opinion, Mr. Trump met the definition of a fascist, would govern like a dictator if allowed, and had no understanding of the Constitution or the concept of rule of law. He discussed and confirmed previous reports that Mr. Trump had made admiring statements about Hitler, had expressed contempt for disabled veterans and had characterized those who died on the battlefield for the United States as “losers” and “suckers” — comments first reported in 2020 by The Atlantic.

Earlier on Friday’s show, The View co-hosts condemned Trump’s inflammatory comments likening the United States to a “dumping ground” for immigrants.

During a rally in Arizona Thursday, Trump said, “There’s a lot of people coming out of the Congo, not just south America. They’re coming from 181 countries as of yesterday right in — we’re a dumping ground. We’re like a garbage can for the world.”

“He’s an idiot! He’s an idiot!” Behar repeated after playing Trump’s clip. “Come on. The guy is ridiculous. And by the way, can I say one thing? I don’t want to hear this from somebody who didn’t even serve, okay?”

Watch the clip above via ABC’s The View.