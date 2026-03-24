‘She Could Not Vote’: MS NOW’s Joe Scarborough Frets SAVE Act Would Disenfranchise Wife Mika Brzezinski

MS NOW’s Joe Scarborough claimed on Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s SAVE Act would prevent his wife and Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski from voting because she does not know where her birth certificate is.

“Mika not know where her original birth certificate is, which under the SAVE Act would get her kicked off the voters rolls, and then she’d have to come back and re-register and she would find out on election day that she could not vote,” protested Scarborough during a discussion on Morning Joe. “And by the way, don’t be skeptical. Seriously, she had no idea where she was born. She still doesn’t.”

Brzezinski interrupted, “Okay, but that’s not the story this morning.”

“She never really knew. It was the ’60s,” Scarborough continued. “But they’re really saying this Trump act will kick people off the voters roll. They’ll have to go back and they will have to find an original birth certificate or buy a passport, which a lot of people can’t even afford groceries now, and so it’s very deliberate attempt to kick people off the rolls.”

“Republican or Democrat,” added Brzezinski.

Scarborough failed to state whether Brzezinski currently owned a passport, which would allow her to vote under Trump’s SAVE Act.

Brzezinski and Scarborough are both multi-millionaires and rank among the highest-paid stars on television. The cost of a U.S. passport is between $160 and $195.

Under Trump’s SAVE Act, states would be prohibited “from accepting and processing an application to register to vote in a federal election unless the applicant presents documentary proof of U.S. citizenship.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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