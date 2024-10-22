Spike Lee Tells Black Trump Voters To ‘Get Their Minds Straight’: ‘Some of My Brothers Have Been Drinking That Kool Aid’

Filmmaker Spike Lee urged Black voters backing former President Donald Trump to “get their minds straight” before the election, telling them they are “drinking the Kool Aid.”

Lee joined Ari Melber on MSNBC’s The Beat to discuss the election and Melber at one point asked about Trump’s appeal among men.

“I’m curious what you would say to people who look at this — we’ve heard a lot about cutting people up into groups, which on this program we’ve discussed the limitations of that. But on the one hand, it is white men who are skeptical of Kamala Harris, it is white and Latino men that are breaking towards Trump. Black men in this country —” Melber began before a laughing Lee cut in.

“I know what the question is. Continue!” he said.

Melber joined in on the laughter and told his guest to run with the question if he had the “gist.”

“Well, it’s sad but true. Some of my brothers have been drinking that Kool Aid, and I just hope that they get their minds straight, get their minds right in time for this election,” the Do the Right Thing director said. “If they’re conscious, if they’re aware there’s nothing that this other guy can do that’s going to put us, not just Black folks but Americans, in a better position going forward.”

Lee praised former President Barack Obama for “going hard” against Black males considering voting for Trump. Obama directly spoke to Black men hesitant to support Vice President Kamala Harris while campaigning for her earlier this month. The former president said a lack of enthusiasm for Harris “seems to be more pronounced with the brothers.”

“And you are thinking about sitting out? Part of it makes me think — and I’m speaking to men directly — part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that,” Obama said.

Lee praised Obama and urged Black men not to go for the “okie doke” or “flim flam” in the election.

“I got to give credit to President Obama because he’s been going really hard on the brothers, some might think too hard, but I don’t think so,” he said. “We got to wake up, you know, and don’t go for the okie-doke, the flim flam, can’t do that. We got to support our sister.”

