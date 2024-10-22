Detroit Lions Coach Laughs at Chris Christie Calling Him Classless for Running Up the Score Against Cowboys

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell was amused to hear that former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie called him classless for the team’s beatdown of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Lions last week humiliated the Cowboys 47-9. Since Cowboys owner Jerry Jones took over in 1989, it is the team’s worst lost under his tenure.

Although it was clear well before the end of the game that the Cowboys would not be making it a competitive game, the Lions continue to grow their lead. At one point, the team even ran a trick play that saw offensive tackle Penei Sewell on the receiving end of a “hook and ladder” play. Due to an offensive penalty, however, the play was called back.

The Lions are just fucking around with the Cowboys at this pointpic.twitter.com/I7qjnJW2bq — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 13, 2024

Christie, a Cowboys fan and friend of Jones, was not amused by the team’s antics. On an episode of Chris “Mad Dog” Russo’s show Mad Dog Unleashed, the former governor claimed Campbell had “no class.”

“That’s Dan Campbell,” Christie said. “He’s not no class — never has — so it’s fine. Dan Campbell, that’s the way he is; and what goes around, comes around.

“That’s Dan Campbell. He’s got no class, never has.” Former NJ governor and Jerry Jones sycophant Chris Christie to @MadDogUnleashed on the Lions running trick plays against the Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/VlvrwQmNNq — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) October 17, 2024

During a press conference Monday, Campbell was asked what he thought of Christie’s comments. As soon as he heard former governor’s name, he immediately started laughing.

“The last time somebody called me class, I was drinking wine out of a bottle,” Campbell said. “But no, it’s all good. I’m not worried about it.”

#Cowboys fan Chris Christie called #Lions HC Dan Campbell "classless" after Detroit's 47-9 win last Sunday over Dallas. Dan Campbell's response: “The last time somebody called me classless, I was drinking wine out of a bottle. … I'm not worried about it.” (🎥 @Lions) pic.twitter.com/FFli7FBrZP — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 21, 2024

—