Fox News’ Steve Doocy found universal praise for President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address while visiting an Emerson, Georgia, diner.

On Wednesday’s Fox & Friends, Doocy reported from Doug’s Place in Georgia, where MAGA fans were gathered and offered only positive feedback for Trump’s address to the nation. When Doocy asked at one point who liked the speech, the entire room applauded. When he asked who thought it was “just OK,” he was met with silence.

“It was the truth! He told the truth!” one diner said.

“He liked the speech!” Doocy responded after talking to the fired-up fan.

“Keep on keeping on,” said another diner, who also loved the speech.

Yet another said their favorite part was all of the talk about “winning.”

The owner of the establishment predicted it would be viewed as one of the “greatest” speeches in American history, while another diner said she agreed with Trump labeling Democrats “crazy” during his talk.

The staff at Doug’s Place also offered specific praise of Trump, talking about the “no tax on tips” portion of the One Big Beautiful Bill, which allows workers to deduct up to $25,000 in tips from their federal income taxes.

“I actually just filed mine and finally got my tax return,” a waitress named Macy said. “All of the money that I have gotten back I’ve been able to put towards my school tuition, which has helped out a lot.”

Another waitress called the tax credit a “total game changer” for her.

“You no longer have to launder your money, right?!” Doocy joked.

“Exactly!” she said.

Watch above via Fox News.

