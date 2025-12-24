‘They Have Just Whiffed’: CNN Reports Team Trump Is Frustrated by DOJ’s Handling of the Epstein Files

CNN’s Kevin Liptak reported on Wednesday that the Trump White House has been frustrated by the Department of Justice’s handling of the Epstein files.

Liptak revealed as much after anchor Sara Sidner prompted him by asking him to give viewers “some sense of how White House officials have been responding to all the new information involving Donald Trump in these documents in this latest dump.”

“Yeah, I think there’s a fair amount of frustration at how all of this has been handled, directed certainly at members of Congress who compelled these documents’ release, but also at the Justice Department at how all of this has sort of played out over the last really several months, but also over the several days. There is a sense in certain corners that they have just whiffed all of this, to use the word that Susie Wiles used when she was describing all of this. And I think how these documents have come out over the last several days has only compounded that viewpoint,” answered Liptak, who continued:

What we saw yesterday was pretty extraordinary, and it was a sign perhaps that the Justice Department is looking to do better, at least in the eyes of the White House. They used their own social media accounts to essentially go to bat for President Trump when it comes to these documents to try and bat down what they said were sensationalist claims, and you saw them just out and out say that that disgusting letter that was written in the hand of Jeffrey Epstein and signed by “J Epstein” was false. And so quite an extraordinary move there. It’s a much different approach than we saw them take on Friday when that batch of disclosures included so many mentions of Bill Clinton. You saw the administration officials really kind of fanning those mentions. A much different approach when it came to President Trump. Now we did hear last night from Todd Blanche, the number two at the Justice Department. He has been very much at the center of all of this and he wrote on social media, “Document production is just that. We produce documents, and sometimes this can result in releasing fake or false documents because they simply are in our possession because the law requires this.” And then he goes on to say, “Let’s not let internet rumor engines outrun the facts.” Now, what does seem clear based on our reporting is that these disclosures are not over. There are more to come. And in fact, just last night, senior Justice Department officials asked prosecutors here in Florida, career prosecutors, to volunteer to continue redacting these documents, asking them to work over the holiday stretch to ensure these get out. As he put it, and as I think the sentiment among so many people involved as this is, he says, “I am aware that the timing could not be worse.”

