‘This Is a Huge Problem’: CNN’s Elie Honig Unleashes on the Trump Administration for Prejudging ICE Shooting Case

CNN’s Elie Honig unleashed on the Trump administration for prejudging the Minneapolis ICE shooting case prior to the completion of an investigation into it.

On Thursday night, Anderson Cooper prompted Honig like this:

Elie, on the investigation front, the state, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says today the FBI has excluded them from investigating this incident. And obviously the vice president has come forward, the president, I mean, everybody, the-, Kristi Noem, head of DHS, has already declared what they believe happened.

“This is a huge problem because now we’ve had the three most powerful officials in the executive branch, essentially, on this matter, the president, vice president, and DHS secretary based on no investigation — this investigation is brand new — come out and publicly and definitively declare: ‘All clear here, it’s the fault of the woman, nothing to do wrong by the DHS agent.’ How is there supposed to be an independent investigation at this point? And how is the public supposed to see any investigation as independent?” replied Honig, who continued:

And let’s think about the two scenarios here. The FBI is investigating this. Let’s say six weeks from now, whenever they’re done, they come out and say, “Nothing to see here, shooting was clear, no problem.” Are people going to accept that given that the president has already announced that would be the outcome? But let’s also consider the alternative. What if the FBI does its investigation and concludes this was a bad shooting, this was criminal, and there should be an indictment? Does anyone believe that that finding would ever see the light of day? Will this president and Justice Department allow a case to proceed against these cops if that’s what the FBI’s conclusion is? So by making these public statements, the president, vice president, and Kristi Noem have put this investigation in an impossible situation.

