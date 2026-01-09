MS NOW Stars Psaki and Hayes Torch Trump Crew for ‘Appalling’ Lack of ‘Humanity’ Over Killing of Renee Good

MS NOW hosts Jen Psaki and Chris Hayes tore into President Donald Trump and his senior officials over their “appalling” lack of “humanity” in the aftermath of the killing of Renee Good by an ICE agent.

On Wednesday, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent named Jonathan Ross shot and killed Ms. Good in Minneapolis during a hotly disputed incident that was caught on camera.

Trump Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem rushed to label the 37-year-old Good a “domestic terrorist” whose killing was justified, and Trump himself attacked the woman.

But video and police statements contradicted their version of events.

Hayes wrapped up his show by playing a clip of the moment of silence held by the Minnesota Timberwolves for Good. During the toss to Thursday’s edition of MS NOW’s The Briefing with Jen Psaki, the hosts took turns trashing the Trump response to the killing:

CHRIS HAYES: Good evening, Jen. JEN PSAKI: Chris, that was such a powerful moment. And one of the things I’ve been thinking about a lot is just the lack of moral leadership and moral clarity. We’ve experienced this over and over and over again with this administration. There’s so many things they do that are horrific, but the lack of that in these moments is just so disturbing. And it’s one of the reasons I — Governor Josh Shapiro announced he’s running for reelection. I’m sure I’ll ask him about his future. Everybody wants to know. But it — it’s — he’s the type of person I think and there are many others like him who can speak to the moral clarity needed in this moment. And it’s one of the reasons I wanted to talk to him, and I think it’s so important to hear from people like him in this moment, too. HAYES: Yeah, I’m going to look forward to that interview and I think what you said is exactly right. It’s not even in some ways the bar to me is lower than even moral clarity. It’s literally just a little bit of decency, grace, humanity, good faith. People that I don’t agree with who are like, “Oh, God, it’s awful. That woman died.” That — I mean, honestly, and you can just say that and you can’t hear you — I mean, it took them someone had to give someone a note at some point yesterday for someone — I think Kristi Noem to say and — yeah, it’s sad she died, you know, just immediately with the we’re going to just absolutely go after this woman. It’s really — it’s appalling to watch. It really is. PSAKI: It is. And that’s why I hope we’ll both continue and we all will continue to try to bring some light to moments like this and people who can bring light. Thank you, Chris. See you tomorrow. HAYES: Thank you. Yep. See you tomorrow.

Watch above via MS NOW’s The Briefing with Jen Psaki.