‘You’re Wrong!’ Ana Navarro Spars With Sunny Hostin Over US Approach to Venezuela and Greenland

The View’s Ana Navarro battled it out with co-host Sunny Hostin Friday over the Trump administration’s desire to take over Greenland after unseating Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela.

The discussion got heated when Hostin asked why the operation in Venezuela was “okay, but Greenland isn’t?”

Navarro bristled at equating the two countries, saying, “I love you, but making a comparison between —”

Hostin, a former federal prosecutor, interjected, “I know you disagree, but it’s unlawful.”

“Let’s look at some facts,” Navarro continued. “Venezuela is a dictatorship, Greenland is not.”

She continued:

NAVARRO: My point is, we cannot make an equivalency between Greenland and Venezuela. So let’s just not, because we lose a point if we do that. HOSTIN: No, we don’t. The law is the law. It is an unlawful thing that we did in Venezuela and it would be unlawful for us to do it in Greenland. NAVARRO: No, listen, [Sen. Thom] Tillis had it exactly right. What’s happened now — HOSTIN: Well, I think you’re wrong. NAVARRO: I think you’re wrong, but let me tell you what Tillis did. Tillis said, because Trump now feels — Trump has this emboldened and empowered by what he thinks is a successful mission in Venezuela. Now he thinks he’s — HOSTIN: He can be lawless now. NAVARRO: — entitled to be out there like Charlemagne, like Napoleon, like Caesar. and conquer the world. Here’s my finish issue, I don’t consider the Venezuela mission accomplished or a victorious mission until every single political prisoner is released. Until there’s free and fair elections. Until there are no foreign hostages. Until there is democracy and freedom. HOSTIN: Do you think it’s okay for the oil — NAVARRO: Maduro stole it! HOSTIN: That’s legal?

Hostin finally declared that Maduro “should be tried in the international criminal court. I don’t think the United States has jurisdiction over him.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, and Joy Behar all piled on, leading Hostin to complain, “Everybody is okay with breaking the law!”

