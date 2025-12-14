‘Those Lips That Don’t Quit!’ SNL Ruthlessly Mocks Trump Over Karoline Leavitt Comments

This week’s edition of Saturday Night Live ruthlessly mocked President Donald Trump over comments he made about White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and her “lips” at a rally on Tuesday.

“We even brought our superstar today, Karoline. Stand up, guys. Isn’t she great? Is Karoline great? You know, when she goes on television, Fox, like I mean, they dominate. They dominate when she gets up there with that beautiful face and those lips that don’t stop– Ba-ba-bup-bop-bop! Like a little machine gun. She’s got no fear,” remarked Trump before a crowd in Pennsylvania.

On Saturday, SNL‘s parodic cold open began like this:

LEAVITT: I know you have questions for the president, but it’s very late, he’s exhausted, His brain is all over the place. So unfortunately, he can’t wait to talk to you. TRUMP: Hello everybody. Hi, it’s me. Yes, hello, it’s your favorite president, hiding behind my curtain. Oooooo, a peak behind the curtain — something I enjoyed doing at Miss Teen USA in 1997. I’m ready to talk, and you know, this is exciting. Tonight I took both an Ambien and an Adderall, so we’re gonna see which one wins. LEAVITT: So just a few questions, please. TRUMP: Please, oh, how great is Karoline Leavitt.? We love her. Oh, she’s got a beautiful face. And those lips that don’t quit! Pretty amazing that I could just openly simp over my young, blonde subordinate. It’s giving Michigan football coach! Can we get a close-up? Let’s get a close-up on her mouth, it’s one of my top mouths! Oh, I love that mouth, look at that. People need to see this. Look at those lips that go “Bop, bop, bop” like a machine gun. Just spectacular! LEAVITT: Oh, thank you, Mr. President! Thank you. TRUMP: I’m a married man, I’m obsessed with this woman. Well, see, she liked it because I’m very nice to women. Yes, you have a question, you nasty, horrible witch.

