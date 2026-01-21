Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed Wednesday that he will join President Donald Trump’s newly created Gaza “Board of Peace.”

In a statement on Wednesday, the Israeli leader said he would take part in the body, which was formally established by the president as part of a sweeping 20-point plan to end the conflict between Israel and Hamas and oversee Gaza’s reconstruction.

Prime Minister's Office announcement: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he accepts the invitation of US President Donald Trump and will become a member of the Board of Peace, which is to be comprised of world leaders. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 21, 2026

Netanyahu’s role comes despite an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant issued in 2023 accusing him of overseeing crimes against humanity in Gaza during his country’s campaign against Hamas which lasted more than two years and began after the group’s October 7 attacks.

He becomes the latest leader to sign up to the board with an emerging membership that includes the United Arab Emirates, Belarus, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Canada, and Vietnam.

European leaders remain divided on the board. French President Emmanuel Macron rejected an invitation outright, with his office warning the charter “goes beyond the framework of Gaza and raises serious questions” about undermining the UN. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is yet to commit.

The board was the subject of controversy earlier this week when Trump reached out to Moscow after reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “studying the details” as he weighs whether to accept — news that has irked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the Trump administration, permanent members must contribute at least $1 billion, with others limited to three-year terms. Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney said Ottawa would join, but would not pay the fee.

The board’s executive committee is expected to include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Netanyahu’s announcement comes amid reports that Trump plans to sign the charter for the board while in Davos, Switzerland, at the World Economic Forum.