JUST IN: Iran Rejects US Offer For Temporary Ceasefire

Iran rejected the U.S. proposal for a ceasefire on Monday, conveying its response to the U.S. negotiators through Pakistan, reported Reuters.

Reuters added that Iran’s reply to the U.S. proposal consisted of 10 clauses, “including an end to conflicts in the region, a protocol for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, lifting of sanctions and reconstruction,” according to reports. The U.S. negotiators were reportedly pushing for a 45-day ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump threatened further escalation in the war against Iran if a deal was not reached by Tuesday.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” Trump wrote on social media Sunday. “There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

Iran’s army spokesperson vowed to continue the war indefinitely in response to Trump’s threat.

“We can continue the war as long as the political authorities see fit,” Mohammad Akraminia tells ISNA news agency, adding that “the enemy must definitely regret it because, after this war, we need to reach a point of security and not witness another war.”

Axios’s Barak Ravid reported on the U.S. effort for a last-minute ceasefire ahead of Tuesday. “The sources said the chances for reaching a partial deal over the next 48 hours are slim. But this last-ditch effort could be the only chance to prevent a dramatic escalation in the war that will include massive strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure and retaliation against energy and water facilities in the Gulf states,” wrote Ravid.

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