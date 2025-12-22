‘You’re Lying Right Now’: CNN’s Scott Jennings Gets Cornered by Guest About Trump Official Who Claimed ‘Nazi Streak’

A CNN NewsNight guest called out commentator Scott Jennings during a tense exchange about the state of the MAGA movement.

Monday’s panel discussed the aftermath of last week’s Turning Point USA event, where Ben Shapiro criticized Tucker Carlson for conducting interviews with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and for refusing to condemn Candace Owens for peddling conspiracy theories about TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Owens, who previously worked for Shapiro at The Daily Wire, has claimed that the Israeli government was involved in the murder.

Carlson spoke moments later and offered a rebuttal. The next night, Steve Bannon spoke at the conference and likewise ripped Shapiro, as did Megyn Kelly. Vice President JD Vance also spoke at the event, where he told the crowd, “You don’t have to apologize for being white anymore.”

On CNN NewsNight, Republican strategist Tim Parrish said there is no room for anti-Semitism and other forms og bigotry in the GOP and that Vance has adequately condemned such attacks, including his remarks about leaked Young Republican group chats that contained all manner of racial slurs and comments about Jews and “gas chambers.”

Vance told the group chat members to “grow up,” but he also criticized the “pearl clutching” by those who harshly condemned the messages and said that “kids do stupid things.”

“You guys are mischaracterizing the statements that the vice president made,” Parrish said. “He absolutely came out and condemned and said that there is no place for any comments like that in the Republican Party.”

Adam Mockler of MeidasTouch rejected the claim.

“JD Vance said he’s gonna warn his kids so some ‘scumbag’ doesn’t leak a group chat in a similar way,” Mockler replied. “He was implying the person who leaked the group chat was a scumbag. JD Vance has had the farthest thing from moral clarity this entire time.”

Mockler then pivoted to Paul Ingrassia, who was appointed by President Donald Trump to be the acting general counsel of the U.S. General Services Administration. Leaked text messages from Ingrassia show that he said he has a “Nazi streak” and made racist remarks.

Here is Mockler’s exchange with Parrish and Jennings:

MOCKLER: And listen, do you know who Paul Ingrassia is? PARRISH: Sure. MOCKLER: Do you know who Paul Ingrassia is? JENNINGS: Yeah, we’ve debated it. MOCKLER: Do you know what– ok, so do you know what Paul Ingrassia said? JENNINGS: Yeah, we’ve debated it. MOCKLER: That he has a Nazi streak. Oh, you’ve debated it. But has Trump fired him, or is he still a part of the administration? JENNINGS: I don’t know where he is right now. MOCKLER: He’s a part of the administration. And you know that. You’re lying right now. You know that he is a part of the administration. He is still there. And he said he has a “Nazi streak.” So you can sit there and play coy, but you are not having the clarity that you are talking about right now. Do you condemn Paul Ingrassia? JENNINGS: I certainly condemn anything– MOCKLER: Should Trump fire Paul Ingrassia? JENNINGS: –approximating having a Nazi streak.

Two days after Ingrassia’s texts were made public, Jennings said he agreed with the administration’s decision to withdraw Ingrassia’s nomination as head of the Office of Special Counsel. However, Trump appointed Ingrassia as acting general counsel at the General Services Administration three weeks later.

Hours before his appearance on NewsNight, Jennings said Vance will ultimately need to distance himself from conservatives who are “trafficking in hate.”

Watch above via CNN.