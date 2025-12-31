Nick Shirley Explains Why Critics Won’t Be Able to Take Him Down: ‘I’m a Virgin, I Don’t Have Sex’

Viral YouTuber Nick Shirley explained on Wednesday why critics would struggle to take him down following his investigation into alleged child care fraud in Minnesota — boasting, “I don’t drink alcohol, I don’t do drugs, I’m a virgin. I don’t have sex with random girls.”

Responding on the PBD Podcast to what he called “crazy allegations” that have been made against him since the release of his viral video documenting alleged child care fraud in Minnesota, Shirley bragged to host Patrick Bet-David:

What sucks for them is they’re never gonna be able to get me. I don’t drink alcohol, I don’t do drugs, I’m a virgin. I don’t have sex with random girls. You’re not gonna catch me on those sexual allegation charges. I don’t have any addictions, I don’t have any vices. So what are these people gonna get me for. They’re done. I’m religious, I believe in God. I’m everything they hate, so what are they going to get me for? They can’t get me for anything. Like, they’re gonna come after me for my personality or for a stunt I did in high school maybe? That’s maybe the best thing they could get me for, is for Nick Shirley being a young, reckless teenager, just like any other YouTube prankster. Go ahead, I don’t care. Like, I have nothing to hide.

He concluded, “I literally have nothing to hide, so like I am going to become their worst enemy, and you’re going to start seeing them using the slandering tactics and it’s just going to be comical because they can’t get anything on me.”

Shirley reiterated on social media, “This is true, I Nick Shirley have nothing to hide.”

After Shirley’s video went viral this week, Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson Andrew Nixon announced on Wednesday that the Trump administration would pause federal child care funding across the country until “states prove they are being spent legitimately.”