120 House Republicans Vote Against Removing Confederate Statues From Capitol

On Tuesday night the House voted 285 to 120 to remove all Confederate statues from the Capitol, with all Democrats and 67 Republicans voting in favor. The bill now advances to the Senate, where it stalled last year under Republican control.

The bill also calls for the removal of statues of notable non-Confederate racists, such as John Calhoun, Charles Brantley Aycock, and Roger Taney, who penned the Supreme Court’s notorious 1857 Dred Scott decision.

If the bill is enacted into law, Taney’s statue will be replaced by one of Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court justice.

Rep. Glenn Grothman (WI) cited this as the reason he was voting against the bill.

“I will always look at him as… the guy who kind of put the foot on the gas and legalized late term abortion,” Grothman said of Marshall.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA) voted to remove the statues, as did House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (LA). The number three House Republican – Elise Stefanik (NY), who is fresh off her newfound status as a favorite of Donald Trump’s – voted no.

Some other notable Republicans who voted “no” include Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Jim Jordan.

The link to the roll call can be found here.

