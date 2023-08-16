‘A Lot of Potential Evidence’: DOJ Having Trump’s Direct Messages From Twitter Could Be Key to Case, Reports CNN

CNN’s Boris Sanchez spoke with justice correspondent Katelyn Polantz on Wednesday about all the latest details in the criminal indictments former President Donald Trump is facing, specifically the revelation that the Justice Department gained access to Trump’s private messages on Twitter.

“Katelyn, you also have some reporting for us about Jack Smith and evidence that he’s collected as part of his effort to investigate the former president’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election, specifically records from Twitter,” Sanchez began.

“Right. We learned last week that the special counsel’s office did subpoena or they got a warrant to get access to Donald Trump’s Twitter account: at ‘Real Donald Trump.’ The account was shut down after January 6th. And not only did they get that data, we’re now learning through some unsealing in the federal court in Washington,” Polantz replied, adding:

We can read transcripts now from how that developed between the special counsel and Twitter. And they’re showing that not only does Donald Trump have direct messages, so private messages in that Twitter account, there’s a volume of them, according to Twitter, that they were able to hand over to the special counsel’s office. Now, what those messages say is still a big question. We haven’t seen that in the indictment or any of the court papers of what the prosecutors have found those direct messages to say. But they have them. They exist.

“And there’s major questions that prosecutors have had about what Trump was saying written down in the moment on January 6th or in the days after, or where other people using his account, messaging people. What kind of messages were there?” Polantz concluded, noting the many unknowns surrounding the issue.

“Yeah, what kind of devices were being used, who potentially was using them. A lot of potential evidence in DMs,” Sanchez noted before thanking Polantz for her reporting.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

