CNN employees learned of Jeff Zucker’s resignation in an email sent Wednesday, leaving the network’s personalities just as “stunned” as the rest of the media world.

The network’s own Brian Stelter was posted the memo on Twitter Wednesday, adding, “Jeff Zucker just announced his resignation to a stunned CNN.”

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone have worked with for more than 20 years,” Zucker wrote in an email to staff.

“I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today.”

The announcement shocked employees at the network, Oliver Darcy sharing that, “Staffers inside CNN are in absolute shock right now.”

“Employees at the company learned of Zucker’s sudden departure all at once via a company-wide email that went out just after 11am,” he added.

CNN’s Kasie Hunt reacted to the news on Twitter, praising Zucker for his support “both at work and in life,” pointing to her recent removal of a benign brain tumor.

“I’m so proud of what we’ve built @CNNplus under Jeff’s leadership and I can’t wait to share it with you,” she added.

While speaking to The Washington Post, CNN’s Alisyn Camerota shared that those at the network are “all shattered.

“Jeff is a remarkable person and boss — he has a way of making everyone at CNN feel valuable and special,” she continued. “I will miss his guidance and compassion in this challenging news climate more than words can say. “

“I am devastated,” Don Lemon also told Variety in an interview. “I just think so highly of Jeff, and he is the best boss we have ever had, and one of the best things that has ever happened to CNN. There are probably going to be a lot of nervous people at CNN because Jeff is really the glue there.”

Lemon added that Zucker made CNN “relevant again.”

S.E. Cupp, a political commentator for CNN, shared her reaction on Twitter, simply writing, “Stunned.”

CNN contributor Mary Katharine Ham also took to Twitter following the news, reacting a bit differently than her colleagues.

“I am neither stunned nor in the know. Delighted to add the tales of yet another colleague/public figure’s errant member to list of things about which I’m called to opine publicly or clarify knowledge,” she wrote. “Really didn’t realize the ol’ career would have so much of this.”

