Jeff Zucker, the longtime head of CNN, announced his resignation on Wednesday, and conservative pundits are delighted.

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone have worked with for more than 20 years,” Zucker wrote in an email to staff.

“I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today.”

The resignation comes after CNN fired its top-rated host Chris Cuomo for advising his brother, then Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), amid sexual harassment allegations.

CNN host Brian Stelter was first to break the news on Wednesday, sending conservatives on Twitter into a frenzy:

Jeff Zucker just announced his resignation to a stunned CNN. pic.twitter.com/sWXYNBO20d — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 2, 2022

CNN has a sick and corrupt leadership. The subordinate @CNN’s president was having sex with (Allison Gollust) was once the spokesperson for disgraced Gov. Cuomo and tried hard to protect Chris Cumo once his own professional misconduct was exposed. https://t.co/shsJjZ6FDJ — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 2, 2022

how can the people who have given us every indication that they are exactly this kind of people keep doing this?! — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 2, 2022

Over the last year, CNN has made more news than they have reported. — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) February 2, 2022

so the Cuomo scandal has brought down the governor of New York (duh) and the presidents/CEOs of CNN, Human Rights Campaign, and Time’s Up — Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) February 2, 2022

Probably easier to ask who kept their pants on at CNN rather than who didn’t. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 2, 2022

He’s literally doing CNN PR on CNN https://t.co/dcX0XCyPqY — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 2, 2022

Now how is Trump gonna get elected again?? https://t.co/oqE4LrYvmt — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 2, 2022

Fredo took down Zucker! https://t.co/cCV8l1CCo4 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 2, 2022

Of all the things it finally took for people who should know better to realize how unethical CNN is, I really wasn’t expecting the “Veronica Corningstone and I are in love!” to be the thing that did it. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 2, 2022

Yes, that’s exactly the problem pic.twitter.com/XtSluFRok0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 2, 2022

Take this piece with a grain of salt, but person Zucker had an affair with was Allison Gollust — former comms director for none other than Andrew Cuomo. Wonder if this influenced the network’s bizarre and indefensible decisions regarding Chris Cuomo.https://t.co/9GqjsREWax — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 2, 2022

Everyone who needed to know about Zucker’s relationship with Gollust already knew. So the question is what JUST happened, and – perhaps most importantly – what else there is, that resigning immediately will keep from getting out. — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) February 2, 2022

BUT WHY DO THE PEOPLE TRUST ROGAN MORE THAN CNN?!?!?!?!!!?! pic.twitter.com/teJkXHbP4J — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 2, 2022

CNN involved in a sex scandal like pic.twitter.com/PwFdHsn0ub — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 2, 2022

When we said that it appeared Zucker was in bed with the Cuomos, we didn’t know how accurate that turned out to be. https://t.co/tJxlndW2IU — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) February 2, 2022

