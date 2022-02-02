Conservative Twitter Delights in Jeff Zucker’s Demise Following Resignation

Feb 2nd, 2022
 
Jeff Zucker

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jeff Zucker, the longtime head of CNN, announced his resignation on Wednesday, and conservative pundits are delighted.

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone have worked with for more than 20 years,” Zucker wrote in an email to staff.

“I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today.”

The resignation comes after CNN fired its top-rated host Chris Cuomo for advising his brother, then Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), amid sexual harassment allegations.

CNN host Brian Stelter was first to break the news on Wednesday, sending conservatives on Twitter into a frenzy:

