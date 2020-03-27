President Donald Trump demanded General Motors begin production of ventilators to aid in the care of people who test positive for the coronavirus.

The president’s call for action comes hours after Trump ripped Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) over an what he deemed an exaggerated request for 30,000 ventilators.

Trump tweeted Friday morning multiple times ripping GM, while further urging them to produce more ventilators.

“As usual with “this” General Motors, things just never seem to work out. They said they were going to give us 40,000 much-needed Ventilators, “very quickly,” Trump stated.

As usual with “this” General Motors, things just never seem to work out. They said they were going to give us 40,000 much needed Ventilators, “very quickly”. Now they are saying it will only be 6000, in late April, and they want top dollar. Always a mess with Mary B. Invoke “P”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

On Thursday night, Trump stated to Fox News host Sean Hannity that Cuomo’s request for 30,000 ventilators was excessive.

“I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers that are being said in some areas are just bigger than they’re going to be…I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators. You know, you go into major hospitals sometimes, and they’ll have two ventilators,” Trump touted. “And now all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Can we order 30,000 ventilators?’”

But on Friday morning, his tune apparently changes — as Trump continued tweeted at GM and rival auto manufacturing giant Ford, stating, “START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!!!!! FORD, GET GOING ON VENTILATORS, FAST!!!!!!”

General Motors MUST immediately open their stupidly abandoned Lordstown plant in Ohio, or some other plant, and START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!!!!! FORD, GET GOING ON VENTILATORS, FAST!!!!!! @GeneralMotors @Ford — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

Invoke “P” means Defense Production Act! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

We have just purchased many Ventilators from some wonderful companies. Names and numbers will be announced later today! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

Thousand of Federal Government (delivered) Ventilators found in New York storage. N.Y. must distribute NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

——

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]