Rev. Al Sharpton called out President Donald Trump for cherry-picking through the nationwide unrest for his Twitter-based outrage, noting that a large Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha last weekend went unmentioned by the president because it resulted in “not one arrest.”

The MSNBC host compared the visit of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with that of President Donald Trump to Kenosha, Wisconsin earlier in the week, pointing out the differences in tone and focus. Trump has repeatedly railed against rioters and looters

“Every place that Donald Trump has tried to brand him and Donald Trump thinks he’s this master brander, I think he actually trotted out Jeb’s nickname for Joe Biden this week, because his preference to come up with a nickname, have been such an abysmal failure,” Sharpton said. “Biden’s boxed Trump out with sort of associating him with looters and people on the street making violence, he boxed him out on the school re-openings, which is on the mind of every parent, anyone with kids, and he now seems to be sort of boxing him out of any part of this conversation, not that a lot of people trust him, but even on police reform. You’ve got people across the ideological spectrum who are open to the idea that change is really needed right now.”

Sharpton then noted that Biden has met with the families of George Floyd and Jacob Blake, both of whom have been victims of police violence that have sparked nationwide unrest.

“I think that’s where Biden has been effective,” Sharpton added. “And then goes and meets with the community. Let’s remember now, where Donald Trump went to Kenosha, he met with law enforceme and one or two members of the community. Mr. Biden went right into the community, but at the same time, he went after making it clear, I’m not supporting, I’m not dealing with any of that. All Donald Trump tries to do is project those that are violent. discussion. And he tries to act like Black Lives Matter and antifa is the same thing.”

“You notice, Nicolle, we had this big March on Saturday, tens of thousands of people, not one arrest, no violence, all of the families there, you didn’t hear one tweet from the president,” Sharpton pointed out. “[Trump] never mentioned it. Because he cannot afford to deal with it when he can’t make you look like hoodlums and thugs. How do you have a mass march of that size, less than a mile from where he was at and he never tweets one thing about it. Because he wants to project us as violent and out of control when we’re not that and that’s what Joe Biden showed today by going to a family and going to church, talking to people. That’s who we are.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]