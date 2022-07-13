Alex Jones’s Ex-Wife Offers to Give ‘Insider Info’ to Jan. 6 Committee Following Hearing on Domestic Extremists

The ex-wife of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones tweeted on Tuesday that she has “relevant” “insider info” for the Jan. 6 committee following a hearing on domestic extremist ties to Trump world, which featured Jones.

Trump’s “Be there, will be wild!” call reverberated online across almost every social media platform. Trump’s key supporters, including far-right media personalities, saw it as a call to action. pic.twitter.com/k8Ao8PZJWm — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) July 12, 2022

Kelly Jones, who divorced Jones in 2017, tweeted the same message some 40 times on Tuesday:

I’m #AlexJones’ ex-wife, & I lost my kids for exposing infowars, even while he was under subsequent Federal Investigation. I have insider info that I believe is relevant to the #January6thCommitteeHearings. Pls share

Alex Jones featured prominently in Tuesday’s Jan. 6 hearing as clips of him speaking in D.C. ahead of the attack on the Capitol were used to link rhetoric on the right, referencing Trump’s calls to action to the deadly violence that day.

The committee played a clip of Jones speaking on January 5th at the Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C.

Jones said, “We have only begun to resist the globalists. We have only begun our fight against their tyranny. They have tried to steal this election in front of everyone.”

He added, “We declare 1776 against the new world order.… We need to understand we’re under attack, and we need to understand this is 21st-century warfare and get on a war-footing….”

Kelly Jones tweeted her offer for “insider info” attached to a retweet of an older clip of Jones giving a speech with similar language as he led a crowd waiving Trump flags in a chant of “1776.”

During the Joneses’ divorce proceedings, Alex Jones’s lawyer argued that his public persona was all performance art.

“‘He’s playing a character’ and is nothing like his online persona, attorney Randall Wilhite reportedly insisted in a Texas courtroom at a pre-trial hearing ahead of the right-wing radio jock’s custody battle with ex-wife Kelly Jones,” NBC reported in April of 2017. The report added:

The Alex Jones who told his legions of “Infowars” listeners bogus stories about the U.S. government being behind the 9/11 attacks and about Hillary Clinton operating a pedophile ring out of a Washington pizza joint is really “a performance artist.”

