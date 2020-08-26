‘An Unsurvivable Storm’: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Warns There’s Only ‘A Few More Hours’ Left to Escape Hurricane Laura’s Path

The coast of Texas is just three years removed from the devastating impact of Hurricane Harvey. But Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) is warning Texans that Hurricane Laura could be far worse.

Appearing on America’s Newsroom Wednesday morning, the governor was asked for an update on storm preparations by Fox News anchor Sandra Smith — who noted that some are calling Hurricane Laura an “unsurvivable storm.” Abbott concurred that Laura — which is currently a Category 3 hurricane, but projected to become a Category 4 by the time it makes landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday — could have a devastating impact.

“So that is the key word that came out today about it being an unsurvivable storm,” Abbott said. “It echoes what we’ve been trying to inform our residents about. And that is, this is different than Hurricane Harvey, for example, which was a heavy rain event and a flood event. This is a horrific wind event, especially where the eye will come across the shore — which could be happening in Texas over in the Beaumont-Port Arthur region. Those people are in harm’s way.”

Abbott said that hundreds of thousands of people are currently under mandatory orders to leave the impacted areas. He warned that those orders should not be ignored, and that the clock is ticking.

“If you’re subject to a mandatory evacuation order, you have a few hours to heed it,” Abbott said. “I strongly urge you to do so.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]