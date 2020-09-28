CNN’s Anderson Cooper opened his show with a long, withering look at President Donald Trump’s past hypocrisy and false statements about his business success, in light of the bombshell New York Times story that details hundreds of millions of dollars of financial losses and debt.

On Monday evening, Cooper used an extended opening monologue and numerous archival clips to contrast the behind-the-scenes picture of Trump’s business acumen — or lack thereof — revealed by the Times and his many boasts about his lucrative profits over the past years. He began by snarkily noting that Trump abruptly left two White House events on Monday without taking any questions from the press.

“Good evening, the wealthiest president ever does not want to talk about reporting that says he paid less in federal income taxes in his first year in office than perhaps any president on record and maybe less than most tax-paying Americans,” Cooper noted, as video showing journalists shouting questions about his tax debts at him. “He had a chance to talk when he was in front of the microphone twice today, but walked away on both occasions. It’s rate that does he not gravitate towards a camera.”

Cooper then pointed out that, per the Times’ reporting, Trump’s paying just $750 in federal incomes taxes in 2016 and 2017 would’ve been dwarfed by the non-inflation-adjusted taxes paid by President Franklin D. Roosevelt…83 years ago.

The CNN host also pulled out a quote from Trump’s 2012 book, in which he railed against the fact that many poor Americans are exempt from paying any federal income taxes.

“So a self-proclaimed multi-billionaire says the lowest-earning Americans should pay some income tax and he’s boasting he’s smart for not paying any,” Cooper noted. “But wait, maybe you’re thinking he’s not paying income tax because he made a bunch of bad investments and they out weigh earnings. And yeah, the Times did find evidence of that. He’s a really bad businessman.”

In fact, the story found that Trump racked up hundreds of millions of dollars in losses over the past decade and owes more than $300 million in debt to unknown sources.

“The bottom line, he doesn’t have a Midas touch. Far from it. Very far from it,” Cooper snaked. “You’d never know it based on what he told voters when he got into the race.”

“The only way you can claim to be too rich to need help and too poor to pay taxes is if you’re lying about one or both of those things,” Cooper concluded.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

