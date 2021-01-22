AOC Skipped Inauguration in Fear of Her Own House Colleagues: ‘Still Don’t Yet Feel Safe Around Other Members of Congress’

A prominent no-show at Wednesday’s Inauguration, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) says she skipped the festivities out of fear of her own colleagues in Congress.

Appearing on Cuomo Prime Time Thursday, the New York congresswoman explained that part of the reason that she opted to go to a union strike in the Bronx rather than the Inauguration was because she felt threatened by her congressional peers.

“I think we also had very real security concerns,” Ocasio-Cortez said. She added, “We still don’t yet feel safe around other members of congress.”

Host Chris Cuomo asked, “You really think colleagues of yours in Congress may do you dirty?”

“Yeah, well, one just tried to bring a gun on the floor of the House today,” Ocasio-Cortez said — referencing Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD), who tried to bring a concealed handgun into the House chamber Thursday.

Cuomo pressed the New York Democrat on whether she believes her colleagues are carrying for protection following the Capitol riots, or whether truly have ill intentions.

“You think they’re bringing it in because they want to protect all of you from insurrectionists like we saw a couple weeks ago, or do you think there really is a chance that you may be the enemy?” Cuomo asked.

Here was Ocasio-Cortez’s response:

The moment you bring a gun on to the House floor in violation of rules, you put everyone around you in danger. It is irresponsible. It is reckless. But beyond that, it is a violation of rules. You are openly disobeying the rules that we have established as a community, which means that you cannot be trusted to be held accountable to what we’ve decided as a community. And so I don’t really care what they say their intentions are. I care what the impact of their actions are. And the impact is to put all 435 members of congress in danger. He tried to hand off his gun to another member who didn’t have a license, and any responsible gun owner knows that you don’t just hand off your gun to another individual. You have to clear it, etcetera. And that just goes to show it doesn’t matter what your intention is. If you are irresponsible, if you are trying to break rules, you’re trying to sneak a firearm on to the floor of the House — I don’t care if you accidentally set it off, I don’t care if you intentionally set it off, I don’t care if you don’t set it off at all. You are endangering the lives of members of congress. It is absolutely outrageous that we even have to have this conversation.

The FBI is said to be looking into whether members of Congress aided the Capitol insurrectionists. Rep. James Clyburn (R-SC) has suggested the rioters had help from the inside.

“I have an unmarked office that you have got to know exactly where it is,” Clyburn told CNN. “They didn’t go to where my name was. They went where I usually hang out. That to me indicates that something untoward may have been going on.”

And Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) suggested that Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) may have helped a group of rioters scope out the Capitol in the days leading up to the attack by leading them on a tour — although Boebert has denied leading any tours on the days leading up to the insurrection.

Watch above, via CNN.

