AWKWARD! Jen Psaki Conspicuously Refuses to Say Biden ‘Regrets’ Calling Fox’s Peter Doocy ‘Stupid Son of a B*tch’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki very pointedly declined to say that President Joe Biden “regrets” calling Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch” into a hot mic.

The media has been abuzz since Monday, when Biden roasted Doocy as a “stupid son of a bitch” on a live microphone at the end of a photo op with the White House Competition Council — immortalized for all time in an official White House transcript.

Doocy took the jab in stride, and later recounted a cordial phone call with the president in which Biden smoothed things over — but Doocy was asked if the president apologized when recounting the call to Sean Hannity, and repeatedly declined to call it an apology.

At Tuesday’s press briefing, CBS News Radio White House correspondent Steve Portnoy attempted to close that loop.

“Forgive me, it’s sort of the elephant in the room,” Portnoy began. “Many people in the country were talking about last night this morning.”

“Does the president regret saying what he said about Peter? Can you shed some light if you have had any conversations with him today about what happened last night?” he asked.

“Well, I would say what’s most important, and it’s, Peter’s sitting here. So this is kind of a funny thing. But the president, the president called Peter, and he [Doocy] confirmed that. So this is only why I’m speaking to this. And if you have private conversations with the president, I will assure you I’m not going to convey that on your behalf,” Psaki said by way of explanation.

“Peter spoke to this. The president called him. He conveyed to him that it was ‘nothing personal, man’ and also acknowledged that all of you were going to ask him a range of questions. So I think that speaks for itself,” Psaki said.

She added “Hopefully, I did that justice,” as Doocy joked “Can confirm, a person familiar.”

“We only do on-the-record stuff here, Peter,” Psaki said with a laugh.

Watch above via C-Span.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com