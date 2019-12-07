comScore

Bakari Sellers Gets Ripped on Twitter for Claiming Nikki Haley ‘Misspoke’ About Confederate Flag: ‘Nah, Brah’

By Tommy ChristopherDec 7th, 2019, 9:14 am

CNN commentator Bakari Sellers predicted Twitter would “hate” his defense of former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley’s remarks about the Confederate flag, and he was right, if his ratio is any indication.

Haley, also the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, recently told Glenn Beck that the Confederate battle flag was seen as a symbol of “service, and sacrifice, and heritage” until it was “hijacked” by racist mass-murdering terrorist Dylann Roof. During that extended riff on the massacre at Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME Church, she also accused the media of wanting to make the attack “about racism.”

Sellers, a former South Carolina state legislator, appeared to rise to Haley’s defense on Twitter Friday, writing “Twitter will hate me for this. I know @NikkiHaley and believe she misspoke. She knows the pain associated with the flag.”

Sellers was half right, Twitter users didn’t hate him, but were not pleased with his analysis. Many agreed that Haley well knew the pain associated with the flag — pointing out that Haley was still openly defending the Confederate flag just months before the massacre — but deliberately dismissed it in order to pander to the kind of people who feel kinship with supporters of the flag.

As of this writing, Sellers’ tweet has received almost four thousand replies, and only about two hundred retweets.

Sellers himself did address one of the replies, acknowledging the possibility that Haley made the remark for political effect. TPM’s Josh Marshall wrote “isn’t it possible she knows but now she’s on her heir-to-Trump tour and said it anyway?”

“Yes. Possible,” Sellers replied.

In fairness to Sellers, it’s also possible that his professed belief that Haley “misspoke” — during an extended and fairly comprehensive set of remarks — was actually an attempt to persuade Haley to back away from the comments.

Watch Haley’s remarks above, via TheBlaze.

