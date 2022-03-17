Bannon Hails Jesse Watters, Tucker Carlson’s Ukraine Coverage, Says Rest of Fox News is For ‘Stupid People’

Steve Bannon praised Jesse Watters on Thursday for joining what he called the “side of the angels,” which includes Tucker Carlson, for his recent critical coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The biggest development overnight was Jesse Watters is now on the side of the angels with Tucker Carlson,” Bannon said on his War Room podcast.

Bannon, who ran Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016, has been critical of Republicans who are hawkish on U.S. support for Ukraine.

“Jesse has done an incredible job and is obviously following the great Tucker Carlson so Fox now has two — Fox, which is the home of stupid TV or TV for stupid people — and if you watch it, hey, sorry. It’s just all day long ridiculous,” Bannon said.

Bannon has praised Carlson repeatedly over his questioning of why the U.S. should be pro-Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, a position Carlson has toned down somewhat since the Russian invasion.

“Jesse, the only observation I would make is that the most trigger-happy people are not, are not a journalist; and it’s not even the left-wing Democrats anymore. It’s elected senior Republicans,” Bannon added, directly referencing Watters’ show on Wednesday night.

Watters mocked “trigger-happy” pundits on his highly-rated program, jesting, “Can we please get into a shooting war with Russia” by setting up a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Bannon moved from his Fox News commentary and interviewed former Trump campaign adviser Steve Cortes who ripped into Fox host Sean Hannity, as well as Sens. Ben Sasse (R-NE) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for being too hawkish on Russia.

Bannon then dropped in another bit of praise for Watters and Carlson. “They’ve got a power block now on Fox: Watters and Tucker back-to-back,” he said. “It’s going to be very important. That’s a pivot point. That’s an intellectual center, right there, of gravity,” Bannon concluded of the Carlson-Watters duo during Fox News’ prime time.

Watch the above clip, via War Room

