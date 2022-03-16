‘Can We Please Get Into a Shooting War With Russia?’ Jesse Watters Mocks ‘Trigger-Happy’ Pundits Calling for No-Fly Zone Over Ukraine

Fox News host Jesse Watters whacked reporters and pundits who have suggested the United States impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has requested the U.S. and/or NATO enforce one, which would mean shooting down Russian aircraft over Ukrainian airspace.

Watters reiterated that he supports President Joe Biden’s efforts to arm the Ukrainians, but said the imposition of a no-fly zone would put the U.S. on a path to deadly conflict. The U.S. and NATO have so far declined to impose one.

“Biden is going to arm Ukraine to the teeth,” Watters said, rattling off a litany of supplies as part of Biden’s $800 million military aid package he signed on Wednesday.

“But Biden still won’t budge on the MiGs,” he said, referring to fighter jets that Poland has said it is willing to give to Ukraine.

The president declined to comment on the matter when asked about it on Wednesday.

Watters then turned his attention to the “generals of The View” calling for a no-fly zone.

“The greatest military minds on daytime television want American pilots to shoot down the Russian air force,” he said, before playing a clip of Sunny Hostin justifying a no-fly zone. “We are already in a war with him,” she said.

“Most of the partisan columnists at America’s largest newspapers agree,” Watters said. “And most of the mainstream media reporters are begging for a no-fly zone. Not even Republican hawks are calling for that. The most trigger-happy people in this country seem to be journalists.”

The host played a montage of reporters asking White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about whether Biden will change his mind and impose a no-fly zone.

Watters responded with derision.

“It’s like, ‘Can we please get into a shooting war with Russia?'” he mocked. “‘I mean, if not now, maybe later can we start shooting Russians?’ It’s crazy. The only people asking for that are Zelensky and American journalists.”

Watch above via Fox News.

