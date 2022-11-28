‘Be Better’: CNN Hits Back at Elon Musk Sharing Fake Headline and Screenshot of Don Lemon

CNN public relations clapped back at Elon Musk for sharing a fake headline from the news network.

The chaotic saga of Musk’s time as Twitter CEO took another bizarre turn on Monday morning when he posted a picture of Don Lemon next to an alleged headline from the network that said, “Elon Musk could threaten free speech on Twitter by literally allowing people to speak freely.”

As Twitter’s fact-checker points out, the screencap and the story were obviously fake. The fact-checker links to an AP report from back in April that identified the head as an early example of false claims about how news organizations were covering the prospect of Musk buying Twitter. The headline originated from a satirical source, but went viral on social media at the time when a number of people thought the story was real.

CNN Communications rebuked Musk for spreading fake news, responding to his tweet with “This headline never appeared on CNN. Be better.”

This headline never appeared on CNN. Be better. pic.twitter.com/n8xGp2Z6qm — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) November 28, 2022

Hours after getting called out, Musk responded to CNN by making it clear he found the whole situation amusing.

Lmaoooo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

As for the fact-check, Musk settled for celebrating Twitter’s Community Notes hub.

