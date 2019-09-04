An online debate over health care devolved into Bernie Sanders National Press Secretary Briahna Joy Gray accusing Democrats who don’t support Sanders’ “Medicare for All” plan of intentionally or unintentionally letting Americans die.

MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson got things started by noting that every 2020 Democratic candidate’s supporters believe their candidate is “fighting for their lives,” adding “why some online Bernie supporters seem to think this is unique to Sanders is beyond me…”

Every single supporter of every 2020 candidate thinks that person is ‘fighting for their lives’ why some online Bernie supporters seem to think this is unique to Sanders is beyond me…. https://t.co/MY3Qcdsn3H — Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) September 3, 2019

This drew a response from Gray, who said that “If you support a system that would continue to have people die bc they’re poor, you’re literally not fighting for their lives.”

Because you can’t claim to be fighting the existential fight if you don’t think, at minimum health care is a human right. If you support a system that would continue to have people die bc they’re poor, you’re literally not fighting for their lives. Same for the #greennewdeal https://t.co/ezW89ozBGh — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) September 3, 2019

Gray’s response prompted Johnson to ask “Why don’t you just call anybody who isn’t a Sanders supporter a murderer?”

This kind of reductive syllogism is why many people can’t stand Sanders supporters online. M4A saves lives

Bernie supports M4A

Therefore anyone who isn’t Bernie wants people to die. Why don’t you just call anybody who isn’t a Sanders supporter a murderer? https://t.co/SGqmbeP1FA — Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) September 4, 2019

Gray responded “If folks want to defend an approach to healthcare which would leave millions uninsured, it’s not only fair, but our responsibly to point out the human concequences of that political calculation.”

This bears no resemblance to what I said. If folks want to defend an approach to healthcare which would leave millions uninsured, it’s not only fair, but our responsibly to point out the human concequences of that political calculation. If you disagree, fair enough. https://t.co/Ae35OLZWn7 — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) September 4, 2019

The Sanders campaign has previously been critical of former Vice President Joe Biden’s plan because it would leave about 10 million Americans uninsured. In a follow-up tweet, Gray again appeared to be referencing Biden, although not by name.

Some people get really bent out of shape when you point out that their preferred #2020 candidate doesn’t support universal healthcare, & that as natural consequence people will die. Instead of being mad, you could just just pick a candidate that supports #medicare4all — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) September 4, 2019

Gray also took a thinly-veiled shot at Senator Kamala Harris for good measure.

At what point do actions matter? You can’t claim to respect black lives while locking black people up for a living. You can’t claim to be fighting for people’s lives when you ignore policies that would save them. You can’t claim to be doing your best when better is out there. — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) September 4, 2019

But Gray appeared to include other candidates who do support universal health care in another exchange. Johnson wrote “You REALLY think that Warren, Harris, Biden, Beto anybody who doesn’t support Bernie’s specific plan wants to HURT you? That they want people to DIE? That’s beyond arrogance it’s downright pathological.”

Gray responded, “Why do you keep making this about intent? Intent in the law can take you from manslaugher to homicide, but either way someone is dead. The effect of not supporting Medicare for all is that people will die.”

Why do you keep making this about intent? Intent in the law can take you from manslaugher to homicide, but either way someone is dead. The effect of not supporting Medicare for all is that people will die. And it is fair and honest to point that out. — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) September 4, 2019

But Kamala Harris and Beto O’Rourke both support universal health care plans. Harris has rolled out her own version of Medicare for All, while O’Rourke supports “Medicare for America.”

And in a later exchange with former Hillary Clinton senior adviser Neera Tanden, Gray made it clear that only Bernie’s version of Medicare for All will do.

Following Gray’s debate with Johnson, Tanden tweeted “Your PSA for the night: there are a variety of ways to get to universal health care. One is Medicar for All – the Sanders version. Another is Medicare for All – the Kennedy/Harris version. Another is Medicare for America. Anyone who says there’s only one way is just wrong.”

Your PSA for the night: there are a variety of ways to get to universal health care. One is Medicar for All – the Sanders version. Another is Medicare for All – the Kennedy/Harris version. Another is Medicare for America. Anyone who says there’s only one way is just wrong. — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) September 4, 2019

Gray responded by claiming that these plans “leave millions uninsured.”

Every plan has a cost. One pays for it in taxes or premiums or copays. Yours has a 4% tax on everyone making $29,000 or more. Medicare for America doesn’t tax the middle class. You’re right, people have a choice. The choice of Dems/public is to allow people to keep private plans — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) September 4, 2019

While their timetables differ, all of the plans Tanden referenced would result in universal coverage.

Bernie Sanders has long talked about the tens of thousands of people who die every year from lack of health insurance, but always in the context of Republican plans that would throw tens of millions of people off of their health insurance.

Even Biden’s plan, by Sanders’ own calculation, would result in fewer deaths from lack of health insurance, while the other plans Gray dismisses would result in universal coverage. The rub is that a plan that doesn’t become law won’t save anyone’s life.

