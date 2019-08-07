Bernie Tells Trump to ‘Stay Away From El Paso’ and End His ‘Racist Rhetoric’

Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders blasted President Donald Trump as an “overt racist,” and told him to “stay away from El Paso” in advance of Trump’s visit to the city that was devastated by white supremacist terrorism last weekend.

On Tuesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show, host Dean Obeidallah asked Sanders about Trump’s planned trip to El Paso Wednesday.

“Beto O’Rourke has asked for him not to go to El Paso, do you have a reaction to him going to El Paso, does it help, does it heal?” Obeidallah asked.

“I agree with Beto, I agree with Beto,” Sanders said, adding “Look, and I got to say, it gives me no pleasure to say this, but we do have a president who is an overt racist, who is a sexist, who is a xenophobe, Who thinks that he, who was a religious bigot, who thinks that he can win votes by demonizing one group of people or another.”

“And there is no question in my mind that his anti-immigrant sentiment and his racism create a climate where unstable people are capable of doing horrific deeds, as we saw in El Paso,” he continued. “If the president is serious about wanting to do something, he should stay away from El Paso and what he should do right now is end this anti-immigrant rhetoric, his racist rhetoric.”

“You don’t tell four members of Congress to go back to where they came from, and then tell the American people that you are, you’re concerned about violence and you’re concerned about racism. So I think if the president wants to do something that’s real, then he should just end that racist rather that we’ve been hearing for years,” Sanders said.

The El Paso shooting suspect posted a manifesto which many have observed echoes Trump’s rhetoric on immigration, so much so that the suspect himself said he was convinced that Trump would be blamed for the shooting.

Watch the clip above via SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show.

