‘Beyond Embarrassing’: Colby Hall Says Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 Whitewashing Came at ‘Worst Possible Time’ For Fox News

Mediaite Founding Editor Colby Hall told Mediaite founder and NewsNation host Dan Abrams that Fox News is acting like they’re in an “existential crisis” over two intersecting conflagrations: the Dominion lawsuit revelations and Tucker Carlson’s false spin on the Jan. 6 attack.

This week saw Carlson roll out selected clips from the 41,000 hours of Jan. 6 surveillance to which he was granted exclusive access by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), along with his own narration rewriting the history of the attack. Simultaneously, yet another batch of devastating exhibits dropped in a new filing from the Dominion lawsuit.

On Wednesday night’s edition of NewsNation’s Dan Abrams Live, Hall joined Abrams to talk about what Hall called Fox’s “terrible, horrible no good, very bad week”:

DAN ABRAMS: So it has been a tumultuous week for Fox News. Are they reeling over there? COLBY HALL: I mean, you said it was a tough week. I think it was a terrible, horrible no good, very bad week. I think the scale of this story. I think they’re reeling and I think they’re acting very differently. I don’t know if this is an existential crisis, but they’re treating it that way. And I’ll say, Tucker, in the middle of all of these leaked texts, the defamation lawsuit from Dominion. Tucker airing this sort of whitewashing of January 6 attack on Monday and Tuesday came at the worst possible time because, you know, they’re debating that they don’t lie. And yet, Bret Baier and Republicans all, as you said, went after him. And it’s really it’s beyond embarrassing. Will it be a tipping point? We’ll see. I kind of doubt it, but it’s huge. DAN ABRAMS: Well, and they would maybe they wouldn’t say it publicly, but they would probably cite the fact their ratings are still up. Right? I mean, even in the past week. COLBY HALL: Well, I mean, they’ve gotten a ton of attention. And you know, what’s fascinating to me is that they made the conscious decision to mislead their audience, who are largely Trump voters and not really go after never, ever really saying, I mean, there’s occasional examples. But when the leading candidate for the Republican Party is consistently saying that he, the election was robbed, that should be covered full-throated. In fact, when Biden was in Selma on Sunday, he said that he was a civil rights activist and immediately Fox News went to correct the record. Trump is saying that the election was stolen and mum. So there’s a lot of people that are willfully misled and they’re selling a lot of soap, they’re making a ton of money and that’s what’s driving this.

Watch above via NewsNation’s Dan Abrams Live.

