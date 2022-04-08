President Joe Biden celebrated the confirmation of his first Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Friday in an outdoor ceremony at the White House.

“We all witnessed a truly historic moment,” Biden said of Jackson becoming the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. “Today is a good day. A day that history is going to remember, and in the years to come, they’re going to be proud of what we did.”

“This is going to let the sunshine on so many young women,” he continued. “This is a moment of real change.”

Biden went on to thank the three Republican Senators who voted for Jackson but lamented the personal and political attacks she faced from other members of the GOP.

Highlighting the importance of the moment, Biden called it “A day when once again the moral arc of the universe, as Barack used to put it all the time, bends a little more towards justice.”

“I knew the person I nominated will be put through a painful and difficult confirmation process. But I have to tell you, what Judge Jackson went through was way beyond that,” Biden said.

“There was verbal abuse, the anger, the constant interruptions, the most vile, baseless assertions, and accusations,” Biden said of the GOP attacks on Jackson, which included critics labeling her soft on child abusers and pro-terrorist.

“In the face of it all, Judge Jackson showed the incredible character and integrity she possesses,” Biden argued.

“Ketanji, I can’t call you that in public anymore. Judge, you are the very definition of what we Irish refer to as dignity. You have enormous dignity and it communicates to people, it is contagious and it matters. It matters a lot,” he added.

“I truly admire the hard work and your diligence during the course of the process. I believe that respect for the process is important,” Biden said later in the speech. “And that’s why it was so important to me to meet the constitutional requirement to seek the advice and the consent of the Senate. The advice beforehand and the consent,” Biden, a longtime U.S. Senator and former chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee added.

“Judge Jackson started the nominating process with an impressive range of support from the FOP (Fraternal Order of the Police) to the civil rights leaders, even Republican-appointed judges came forward,” he concluded, noting that she was one of the most popular nominees to Supreme Court in recent memory.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com