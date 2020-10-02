comScore

BREAKING: TRUMP AND FIRST LADY TEST POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

Biden Draws Praise for Warm Comment on Trump’s Covid Diagnosis — As Supporters Mercilessly Slam Trump

By Tommy ChristopherOct 2nd, 2020, 2:37 pm

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden earned heaps of praise from supporters who appreciated his empathetic response to President Donald Trump’s covid diagnosis, but many also took the opportunity to slam Trump as well.

The Democratic nominee made his first comments about the president’s diagnosis Friday morning in a tweet, writing that “Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”

Biden’s comments received heaps of praise from across the Twittersphere — left, right, and center — for his compassion.

But many users used Biden’s gracious comments to contrast what they imagined Trump’s response would be if the situation were reversed — such as when Hillary Clinton developed pneumonia in 2016 — or to otherwise express displeasure about Trump’s conduct during the pandemic.

There were also a few more skeptical tweets.

Since this morning, Biden has also announced that he and wife Dr. Jill Biden, as well as running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, have been tested and no covid-19 infection was found.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: