Former Vice President Joe Biden earned heaps of praise from supporters who appreciated his empathetic response to President Donald Trump’s covid diagnosis, but many also took the opportunity to slam Trump as well.

The Democratic nominee made his first comments about the president’s diagnosis Friday morning in a tweet, writing that “Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Biden’s comments received heaps of praise from across the Twittersphere — left, right, and center — for his compassion.

This was exactly the right thing to say. And I am not dismissing it as strategic … gracious is good, and he should get credit for it. https://t.co/Z3C1fESBWO — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) October 2, 2020

Empathy is a superpower. https://t.co/B8bNV1MjZB — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) October 2, 2020

Classy! — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) October 2, 2020

But many users used Biden’s gracious comments to contrast what they imagined Trump’s response would be if the situation were reversed — such as when Hillary Clinton developed pneumonia in 2016 — or to otherwise express displeasure about Trump’s conduct during the pandemic.

As I said a few hours ago: https://t.co/25hBHvAQMD — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) October 2, 2020

Imagine the President’s response if it were Joe & Jill who had gotten sick? Actually, you don’t have to, just look up Hillary Clinton getting pneumonia in September 2016. https://t.co/hfKEL3aMBJ — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) October 2, 2020

Something that Trump would NEVER do- Show compassion: https://t.co/Xfe4xSCCnI — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 2, 2020

Classy. And adult behavior. Pity his team didn’t call and inform your team, that they’d been exposed. https://t.co/UpKFn269B3 — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) October 2, 2020

Good to see that one of the presidential candidates is a class act https://t.co/SpGG25TyAS — Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) October 2, 2020

There were also a few more skeptical tweets.

You called him a clown a few days ago. You have no respect for the President. — Buzz Patterson for Congress (CA-7) (@BuzzPatterson) October 2, 2020

Wondered when this would come… and how many times it was rewritten. https://t.co/D8idDQdhIa — Rick Yarborough (@ricknbc) October 2, 2020

Since this morning, Biden has also announced that he and wife Dr. Jill Biden, as well as running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, have been tested and no covid-19 infection was found.

