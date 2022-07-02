Biden Gives Marching Orders: Elect ‘2 More Senators And House Majority’ – Or Republicans ‘Will Try To Ban Abortions Nationwide’

President Joe Biden gave explicit marching orders to supporters of abortion rights: elect more Democrats in November, or Republicans will “ban abortions nationwide.”

On Friday afternoon, the president met virtually with governors to discuss responses to the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which effectively overturned Roe v. Wade, and expanded greatly on the remarks he made at a press conference in support of a filibuster exception for abortion rights.

Biden’s recurring theme was that passing the Women’s Health Protection Act, and preventing Republicans from enacting a nationwide ban on abortion, will depend on November’s midterm elections:

(U)ltimately, Congress is going to have to act to codify Roe into federal law. And as I said yesterday, the filibuster should not stand in the way of us being able to do that. But right now, we don’t have the votes in the Senate to change the filibuster on — on — at the moment. That means we need two more votes now — not now — when we vote, probably after November — more senators and House majority — and the House majority elected in November to get this bill to my desk. So, the choice is clear: We either elect federal Senators and Representatives who will codify Roe, or Republicans who will elect the House and Senate will try to ban abortions nationwide. Nationwide. This is going to go one way or the other after November.

Biden returned to the theme later in the meeting, in response to New York Governor Kathy Hochul:

And so I just think that, as you pointed out, Kathy, we’re going to — it’s going to be a big deal that we get people out to vote, because here’s what’s going to happen, I predict: If we don’t — if we don’t take this — keep the Senate, increase it in the House, we’re going to be in a situation where the Republicans are going to pass a nationwide prohibition consistent with what the Supreme Court ruled. And so, there’s a lot at stake here. But I’m sure glad you’re leading New York. For real.

Two Democratic senators — Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema — have already signaled they don’t favor a filibuster carveout for abortion rights.

