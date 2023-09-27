Biden Goes Directly After Trump In New Campaign Ad Heavy On Unflattering Golf Clips — Light On 91 Criminal Charges

President Joe Biden’s campaign hit directly at ex-President Donald Trump with an attack ad heavy with unflattering golf images and policy hits over manufacturing jobs.

On the heels of his visit to a UAW strike picket line, the Biden-Harris campaign is out with an ad that opens with video clips of Trump in a golf cart and on the course, with a voice-over that hits him over his record on jobs and taxes:

1 He says he stands with autoworkers. But as President, Donald Trump passed tax breaks for his rich friends while automakers shuttered their plants, and Michigan, lost manufacturing jobs. Joe Biden said he’d stand up for workers and he’s delivering. Passing laws that are increasing wages and creating good paying jobs. Manufacturing is coming back to Michigan because Joe Biden doesn’t just talk, he delivers. I’m Joe Biden and I approve this message.

According to the campaign, the ad will be targeted nationally, as well as to the region President Biden just visited:

“Delivers” will run on national cable channels and on TV and digital in Michigan. This ad is part of Team Biden-Harris’ 16-week, $25 million advertising campaign that is reaching key voters in battleground states and includes the largest and earliest investment in Hispanic and African American media for a reelection campaign in history. “More empty promises in Michigan or anywhere else can’t erase Donald Trump’s egregious failures and broken promises to America’s workers,” said Kevin Munoz, Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Spokesperson. “He can’t hide his anti-labor, anti-jobs record from the countless American workers he’s let down. This election will be a choice between President Biden’s real advocacy for working Americans and a rerun of billionaire Donald Trump’s broken promises to the middle class.”

Critics sympathetic to Biden’s reelection have expressed dismay that the president hasn’t attacked Trump more directly — but golf cart clips and jobs aren’t what they have in mind. Many would like to see Biden go after Trump on some of the 91 felony charges he faces, and MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough has even said Biden should call Trump a “rapist.”

Watch above via Biden for President.

