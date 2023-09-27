Joe Scarborough Frustrated With Biden Team’s Lack of Trump Attack Ads — Wonders if His Campaign Operation is ‘Over 80’

Joe Scarborough could not hide his growing frustration with the Biden Campaign team for what he sees as a dearth of anti-Trump ads they have put out so far.

He didn’t mention Biden campaign manager Julie Chávez Rodríguez by name, but in a conversation with Democratic strategist Jennifer Palmieri, the Morning Joe host was openly critical of her team’s seeming inability to do two things at once.

Following Biden’s trip to Detroit in support of the striking UAW, Scarborough rhetorically asked if it’s “even more effective to have him with a bullhorn doing that on the picket lines while his campaign is just unleashing one video after another, video after another video just pummeling Donald Trump’s legal woes one after another.”

He then noted that Trump’s team is paying third parties to “viciously attack Ron DeSantis; to use A.I. technology to attack Ron DeSantis. They’re doing it around the clock. You would think the White House would be able to do two things at once.”

“That’s what the president of the United States should be doing,” he said. “But his campaign operation, I don’t know if everybody’s over 80, his campaign operation, but his campaign operation. They need to put stuff out that makes people go every morning, ‘Oh, my God, Did you see what the Biden campaign put out yesterday?’ We never say that.”

For her part, Palmieri seemed unprepared to be critical of the Biden campaign team and mentioned how “siloed media” can really help campaigns but didn’t explain why.

A recent Washington Post/ABC News poll showed Trump 10 points ahead of Biden, though that result is an outlier of the rest of the polls showing the two candidates neck and neck, which given the 91 felony counts against President Donald Trump, is none too impressive for President Joe Biden, which speaks to the broader point Scarborough was making.

