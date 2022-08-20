Bill Maher Rebuffs Guest Catherine Rampell’s Abortion Point: ‘It Doesn’t Affect My Life – I Ain’t Getting Anybody Pregnant’

Comic and pundit Bill Maher dismissed Catherine Rampell‘s attempt to discuss abortion rights by telling her “It doesn’t affect my life — I ain’t getting anybody pregnant.”

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host’s guests were Rampell and Noah Rothman, author of a book that claims liberals are the new “puritans.”

While Rampell kept trying to steer the conversation to things like the Supreme Court taking away abortion rights and threatening other private sexual and marriage rights, Maher kept the focus on a Jamie Foxx movie he really wants to see, but that hasn’t been released.

Maher eventually conceded that restrictions from the right are “actually scarier” but was still mad about the movie stuff:

CATHERINE RAMPELL: I don’t know. I take your point. I don’t want to be scolded by left or right, but I’m still much more worried about, you know, original recipe Puritans than than left wing Puritans, particularly. BILL MAHER: Well, I’m not. CATHERINE RAMPELL: Particularly the ones who have power. I mean, I. BILL MAHER: Actually that’s I’m not because those people never affected my life. I didn’t care about the gay Teletubby when Jerry Falwell attacked it. I’m not into the Teletubbies. CATHERINE RAMPELL: I’m sorry, who controls the Supreme Court right now? BILL MAHER: I want to see the Jamie Fox movie! That affects my life. Jamie Fox is great. It’s about time he got a director’s job. Make his own movie. He finally did, it’s with Robert Downey. He’s great too. I’m sure this movie is fucking awesome. it’s funny. And because a small group of people, it’s your opinion. You think, I heard someone on TMZ say, Well, I think the movie looks bad. It doesn’t. It looks fucking great. CATHERINE RAMPELL: Yeah. I agree. BILL MAHER: And. Why should your opinion control what I see? CATHERINE RAMPELL: I agree. But my concern is that this is much more widespread. You know who who’s who’s taking the books out of the libraries right now? Who’s taking out Tommy’s two Mommies and the Diary of Anne Frank? BILL MAHER: I don’t go to the library. NOAH ROTHMAN: Who’s taking out To Kill a Mockingbird, who’s taking out the K? I mean, this is a bipartisan phenomenon. CATHERINE RAMPELL: I agree with that. NOAH ROTHMAN: …There’s an element of condescension here who has power in the commanding heights of culture? It’s not the right, it is the left. And it’s they who have a condescending view of their… CATHERINE RAMPELL: Who has a majority of the Supreme Court, who can actually exert this power? NOAH ROTHMAN: The Supreme Court doesn’t make movies. BILL MAHER: Okay. But I mean, or Orwell had it a little wrong. It’s not the government that’s Big Brother. It’s social media. That’s the Supreme Court has this, of course, certain powers. I mean, obviously. CATHERINE RAMPELL: Well they’re restricting people from having sex right now effectively. BILL MAHER: Well, there’s restricting abortion. I don’t think there is sex quite yet. CATHERINE RAMPELL: I mean, the states are going to carry that through to restricting concert contraception access. BILL MAHER: Well, we hope not. Possibly, yes. There’s all sorts of not to want to do, all sorts of thing. Let’s stick to what’s really happening. We have taken away abortion rights. That’s right. Okay. But again, it doesn’t affect my life. I ain’t getting anybody pregnant.

Watch above via HBO.

