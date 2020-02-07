Are you an influencer online and seeking a job? The Micheal Bloomberg 2020 presidential campaign might have just the opportunity for you with the opportunity to make a nice chunk of change.

The Bloomberg campaign began a push on the “content marketplace” of Tribe to connect with social media influencers to promote and praise Bloomberg ,while highlighting the former New York City mayor’s accomplishments.

The Daily Beast reports, “For a fixed $150 fee, the Bloomberg campaign is pitching micro-influencers—someone who has from 1,000 to 100,000 followers, in industry parlance—to create original content ‘that tells us why Mike Bloomberg is the electable candidate who can rise above the fray, work across the aisle, so ALL Americans feel heard & respected.'”

On the content marketplace site which Bloomberg is making the push, the campaign asks so-called micro-influencers, “Are you sick of the chaos & infighting overshadowing the issues that matter most to us? Please express your thoughts verbally or for still image posts, please overlay text about why you support Mike.”

Influencers and micro-influencers use Tribe as a place to connect to companies to serve as ambassadors and post sponsored content to their platforms in exchange for a fee.

Bloomberg has already dropped $100 million in attack ads against President Donald Trump and has also stated that he would open up his war chest to spend up to 2 billion dollars to defeat Trump.

