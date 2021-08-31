Boebert Says Republicans With Doubts About Impeaching Biden Will Face Primaries, ‘Uprising of the American People’

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R- CO) is calling for the impeachment of President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken — as well as the ousting of Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Boebert was part of the House Freedom Caucus news conference Tuesday where Republicans railed against the Biden administration on Afghanistan. Politico reported earlier that the caucus recently discussed whether to publicly call for Biden’s impeachment, with some “not ready to commit” yet.

Boebert said Tuesday, “It is time for action. Impeach Biden, impeach Kamala Harris, and throw in the Secretary of State, if you can get him back from vacation.”

“Take a vote to vacate the chair, to get Nancy Pelosi the heck out of here,” she added.

Boebert said she hopes “a handful of Democrats” would join them, before adding this message to fellow Republicans:

If there are any Republicans who have any doubt, know that you will be facing your own primaries, and no amount of your precious money will be able to save you from the uprising of the American people who demand we do something now.

