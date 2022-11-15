BREAKING: Russian Missiles Reportedly Hit NATO Ally Poland

Russian missiles reportedly struck inside Poland, a NATO ally, which raises the possibility of a major escalation in the conflict.

The AP, citing a senior U.S. intelligence official, reported that two people were killed. The missiles hit the Eastern Polish town of Przewodów, they report, citing Polish media.

“Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller did not immediately confirm the information, but said top leaders were holding an emergency meeting because of a ‘crisis situation,’” according to the AP.

The Pentagon has yet to either confirm or deny the incident at the time of this posting.

“I have no information to corroborate, but we are looking into it,” Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, Air Force Director of Public Affairs, told reporters.

With the attacks, Article 5 of the NATO charter could be invoked. Article 5 states that a member on one NATO member is an attack on all members. The United States is a member of the alliance.

In March, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warned CBS’ Face the Nation that any Russian attack on NATO territory would invoke a response.

“The president has been clear repeatedly that the United States will work with our allies to defend every inch of NATO territory, and that means every inch,” he said. “If there is a military attack on NATO territory, it would cause the invocation of Article Five and we would bring the full force of the NATO alliance to bear in responding to it.”

NATO members have already responded to the attacks.

“My condolences to our Polish brothers in arms. Criminal Russian regime fired missiles which target not only Ukrainian civilians but also landed on NATO territory in Poland. Latvia fully stands with Polish friends and condemns this crime,” tweeted Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks.

My condolences to our Polish brothers in arms. Criminal Russian regime fired missiles which target not only Ukrainian civilians but also landed on NATO territory in Poland. Latvia fully stands with Polish friends and condemns this crime. — Artis Pabriks (@Pabriks) November 15, 2022

“Latest news from Poland is most concerning. We are consulting closely with Poland and other Allies. Estonia is ready to defend every inch of NATO territory. We’re in full solidarity with our close ally Poland,” tweeted Estonia’s Foreign Ministry.

Latest news from Poland is most concerning. We are consulting closely with Poland and other Allies. Estonia is ready to defend every inch of NATO territory. We’re in full solidarity with our close ally Poland 🇵🇱 — Estonian MFA 🇪🇪 | 🌻 #StandWithUkraine (@MFAestonia) November 15, 2022

The missiles come amid the G20 meeting in Indonesia where Ukraine was a major topic. President Joe Biden attended the annual summit.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com