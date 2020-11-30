JUST IN: Trump Covid Adviser Scott Atlas Resigns

Scott Atlas, who has been serving as a top adviser to President Donald Trump, on the coronavirus, is stepping down.

Fox News broke news of his resignation on Monday:

“I am writing to resign from my position as Special Advisor to the President of the United States,” Atlas said, thanking him for “the honor and privilege to serve on behalf of the American people.” “I worked hard with a singular focus—to save lives and help Americans through this pandemic,” Atlas wrote, adding that he “always relied on the latest science and evidence, without any political consideration or influence.”

Atlas came under serious criticism during the pandemic for his views on issues like masks, to the point where even Dr. Anthony Fauci made a point of publicly saying he has serious disagreements with Atlas.

