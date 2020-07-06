Bubba Wallace Fires Back at Trump Tweet: ‘HATE from the POTUS…’

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace fired back at President Donald Trump after the president went after him on Twitter Monday morning.

Referencing the noose incident at Wallace’s garage, the president asked if Wallace “apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX?”

He claimed that the incident, combined with NASCAR’s decision to ban displays of the Confederate flag, “has caused lowest ratings EVER!”

Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

Wallace posted a statement Monday afternoon with a message to people about responding to “the hate being thrown at you with LOVE!”

“Love over hate every day,” he said. “Love should come naturally as people are TAUGHT to hate.”

Wallace added, “Even when it’s HATE from the POTUS..”

To the next generation and little ones following my foot steps..#LoveWins pic.twitter.com/tVaV3pkdLe — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) July 6, 2020

UPDATE: The NASCAR Twitter account shared Wallace’s post and added, “#WeStandWithBubba.”

