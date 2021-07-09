Caught on Camera: Kamala Harris and Her ‘Dysfunctional’ Staff Throw Party at VP’s Residence

Vice President Kamala Harris and her staff threw a party at the Naval Observatory that was caught on camera by multiple attendees, just days after a Politico piece depicting that same staff as a “dysfunctional” mess dominated one political news cycle.

The VP and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff (which is reportedly short for “Douglas”) hosted what was dubbed as a post-July 4th BBQ for the press and comms team, a gathering that was documented at length in nearly two-dozen photos that were tweeted out by various members of said staff.

Personal Assistant to the Vice President Opal Vadhan was first to tweet photos from the event, and wrote “What an honor to be at the Vice President’s residence with incredible colleagues for a post July 4th BBQ. As always an honor to work on a team that looks like America. Thank you, @VP & @ SecondGentleman for having us over! #VPRBBQ”.

Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson for the Vice President Symone Sanders also posted a thread featuring nine photos, and wrote “Tonight the Vice President and Second Gentlemen hosted the team at their home. The food was good and the people were amazing. #VPRBBQ,” later correcting the typo in “Gentleman.”

Other comms staff members — Vadhan, Peter Velz, Rachel Palermo, and Vince Evans — posted more photos of the happy event as well.

The veep hosted a historic bipartisan dinner for women senators a few weeks ago, and that gathering generated a similar volume of Twitter images, but not quite as many as this one did.

The virtual photo essay comes on the heels of negative reporting from anonymous sources on the vice president’s office, which prompted a number of White House officials to speak out in defense of Harris and her team.

That context is tough to miss in this deluge of happy photos, the subtext of which could just as well be “Excuse me, who’s dysfunctional?”

To which some might say “That’s just what you’d expect a dysfunctional staff to do,” so you be the judge.

